Eddie Murphy Just Inked A Huge Deal With Amazon Studios

Get ready for a whole lot more of Eddie Murphy folks because he's coming. According to Deadline, the comedian just scored a blockbuster deal with Amazon Studios. This deal includes a three-picture first-look agreement, with Murphy set to star in all of them. Outside of those three films, it looks like the actor will also be working closely with Prime Video to develop other projects, for which he has the "potential to star." It looks like we'll be getting at least three films with Murphy in the driver's seat, and hopefully more if fans of the comedian cross their fingers hard enough.

According to the head of Amazon Studios, Jennifer Salke, the streamer couldn't be happier to have inked this deal. She called Murphy a "legend," adding, "With undeniable comedic and dramatic genius, he consistently delivers entertaining, original stories and characters to audiences around the world. We could not be more excited to help carry on the tradition and to officially welcome Eddie into the Amazon family."

For now, there are no further details on what these movies will be about, or even if they'll be comedic in nature. One thing's for sure — more Eddie Murphy is always a good thing.