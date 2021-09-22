The Character Everyone Forgets Justin Theroux Played In Zoolander

Justin Theroux is known for a prolific career, that has included acting in films like "The Girl on the Train," "On the Basis of Sex," "American Psycho," and 2019's "Lady and the Tramp" from Disney+ (he voiced the Tramp), along with TV shows such as HBO's "The Leftovers" and "The Mosquito Coast." He's a writer, as well, with credits like "Iron Man 2" and "Tropic Thunder" under his belt. He has even produced a few projects, including the aforementioned "Tropic Thunder." And if you're still having trouble placing Theroux's face, it may be that you know him best as Jennifer Aniston's post-Brad Pitt plus-one: the two became close on the set of the 2012 film "Wanderlust," and were married from 2015 to 2018 (via Hello! Magazine).

Given all of Theroux's more recent accomplishments, it's easy to overlook the fact that Theroux is a friend of Ben Stiller's from way back. The two met, according to Elle Magazine, in 1997, through Stiller's then-girlfriend Jeanne Tripplehorn. They soon became collaborators, developing 2008's action comedy "Tropic Thunder" together — proving that their friendship has lasted longer than many of their romances.

The fact is, Theroux is one of those actors that you know from certain roles, but maybe don't realize you know. And before his work with Stiller resulted in "Tropic Thunder," Theroux played a small but memorable role in the original "Zoolander."