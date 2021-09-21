She Professed Herself Pupil Of The Wiseman Release Date, Characters, And Plot - What We Know So Far

At the current moment, neither Kadokawa (the show's other co-producer) nor Funimation have released much information on the characters we are expected to see in "She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wiseman." So far, Funimation has only unveiled three of the figures we will inevitably meet when "Pupil of the Wiseman" releases in January.

The most important of these characters is, of course, the protagonist, Mira (Nichika Oomori). Though Mira was once a gamer named Sakimori in the real world, they unexpectedly wake up in the body of their in-game character — only things aren't quite what they should be. Usually Sakimori's character is an old man, but they're currently stuck as a young girl.

Mira isn't alone in her predicament, either. Though they may not have to deal with the unexpected change in appearance, the characters Solomon and Luminaria (played by Ayumu Murase and Minami Hinata respectively) are also player-characters who have become stuck in the game (via Funimation). Like Mira, they're both extremely powerful as well. Solomon is technically king of the Arkite kingdom, and Luminaria is one of its nine Wise Men. Plus, they've all been good friends for sometime. How they band together after being stuck in the game world, however, is yet to be seen.