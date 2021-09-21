She Professed Herself Pupil Of The Wiseman Release Date, Characters, And Plot - What We Know So Far
The isekai genre grows larger every day, and it's not showing any signs of stopping. With every new anime season comes a slew of new isekai adventures just waiting to teleport viewers to another world. The genre's latest recruit this season is called "She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wiseman," an upcoming anime adaptation of the light novel series by Fuzichoco and Hirotsugu Ryusen. Originally published in 2012 by Micro Magazine (via Anime News Network), the series has managed to sell over 1.35 million copies since its release.
With such popularity, it's no surprise that "Pupil of the Wiseman" is receiving an anime adaptation from the likes of Studio A-Cat. Unfortunately, however, there is still much to learn about the series' release date, cast, and plot before it finally debuts. With all of that in mind, here is what we know so far about "She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wiseman."
What is the release date for Pupil of the Wiseman?
News on the "She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wiseman" anime first broke on March 25, when Funimation announced the anime's existence along with some key visuals for the upcoming series. Fans would not get news on the project's release, however, until August 24, when Funimation released the series' first trailer. In addition to revealing some of A-Cat's A+ animation and voice acting, the trailer also revealed that "Pupil of the Wiseman" will debut in January 2022.
Obviously, anime fans will be able to watch "Pupil of the Wiseman" via Funimation once it premieres, as the company is co-producing the series. Regardless of where fans watch it, however, they will likely be forced to do so in Japanese — at least for the time being. Among the myriad announcements surrounding the "Pupil of the Wiseman" anime, the possibility of an English dub has not been one of them.
Who are the major characters in Pupil of the Wiseman?
At the current moment, neither Kadokawa (the show's other co-producer) nor Funimation have released much information on the characters we are expected to see in "She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wiseman." So far, Funimation has only unveiled three of the figures we will inevitably meet when "Pupil of the Wiseman" releases in January.
The most important of these characters is, of course, the protagonist, Mira (Nichika Oomori). Though Mira was once a gamer named Sakimori in the real world, they unexpectedly wake up in the body of their in-game character — only things aren't quite what they should be. Usually Sakimori's character is an old man, but they're currently stuck as a young girl.
Mira isn't alone in her predicament, either. Though they may not have to deal with the unexpected change in appearance, the characters Solomon and Luminaria (played by Ayumu Murase and Minami Hinata respectively) are also player-characters who have become stuck in the game (via Funimation). Like Mira, they're both extremely powerful as well. Solomon is technically king of the Arkite kingdom, and Luminaria is one of its nine Wise Men. Plus, they've all been good friends for sometime. How they band together after being stuck in the game world, however, is yet to be seen.
What is the plot of Pupil of the Wiseman?
Usually, when an isekai protagonist gets transported into their favorite video game, they take on the appearance of their in-game character. And while the same can be said for Sakimori Kagami, the protagonist of "She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wiseman," they've encountered a different problem than most. Along with their character's stats and appearance, most isekai heroes also inherit the reputation of their character. People don't treat Momonga from "Overlord" any differently simply because he's actually from the real world. Nor do they afford any special privileges to the hero in "Skeleton Knight from Another World." Both characters are overtly feared for their undead appearance.
Sakimori, however, no longer has any reputation whatsoever. They were sucked into the game shortly after changing the appearance of his famous, high-level sage character, Dunbalf, into that of a petite young girl. Now, on top of being trapped inside of "Arch Earth Online," Sakimori is nothing more than a stranger. The game's characters consider Dunbalf mysteriously missing, and Sakimori isn't going to convince them otherwise anytime soon. In response, he begins calling himself Mira, and survives under the pretense that his new form is actually Dunbalf's pupil.
Where will all this lead? We'll find out in January 2022.