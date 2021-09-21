Scott Bakula Has Some Potentially Good News For Quantum Leap Fans

If you were a fan of "Quantum Leap," the sci-fi series that ran from 1989 to 1993, you tuned in weekly to watch as Dr. Sam Beckett, played by Scott Bakula ("NCIS: New Orleans," "Star Trek: Enterprise"), leaped through space-time into the bodies of people from the 20th century.

The five-season series followed Sam, a physicist, who — after being on the verge of losing funding for his time travel project — steps into his own project accelerator, whereupon he finds himself, as the intro states, "leaping from life to life, striving to put right what once went wrong — and hoping each time that his next leap will be the leap home." This meant every episode took place in a different year and genre, with Sam helping people and saving lives in the past. Meanwhile, Sam — aided by the holographic image of his friend, Al Calavicci's (Dean Stockwell) – slowly pieces together his own identity, which he's forgotten due to the effects of time travel.

In the unsatisfying final episode of the fifth season, "Mirror Image," which turned out to be the series finale, Sam makes a "final" leap to change history and fix the most painful event of Al's life ... and immediately after, the screen fades to black, displaying a text note stating that Sam never returned home. Earlier in that same episode, Sam had been told that he'd always had the power to stop leaping, but his subconscious continues to want to put things right. So, the ending message implies that Sam is still out there, making the world a better place.

It has been almost 20 years since Sam's adventures came to a close, but fans might be happy to hear some good news coming down the line: "Quantum Leap" may get a reboot.