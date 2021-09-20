Batwoman Season 3 Trailer Teases A Menacing New Cast Of Villains

It's been well established by now that the "Batman" canon, both onscreen and in DC Comics, features some of the wildest and wackiest supervillains around. As "Batwoman" heads into Season 3, it's clear that The CW superhero show will be drawing from that very deep supervillain pool as it unspools a new story for viewers.

If you missed out on the last season of The CW drama, "Batwoman" Season 2 introduced a new protagonist, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), who donned the Batwoman cape and cowl in order to avenge her mother's death. This put her on a collision course with Black Mask, aka Roman Sionis (Peter Outerbridge), and his hench-person, Circe. At the end of "Batwoman" Season 2, Ryan turned to the reformed supervillain Alice (Rachel Skarsten) for help in taking down that season's big bads.

But, the Season 2 finale also teased the arrivals of some new villains. Thanks to the recently released "Batwoman" Season 3 trailer (via YouTube), we now know who Ryan and the rest of her team will be dealing with next.