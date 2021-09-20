Star Wars Editor Marcia Lucas Has Some Incredibly Harsh Words About The Sequel Series

Long considered one of the greatest movie franchises in history, "Star Wars" has nevertheless experienced ups and downs over the course of nine mainline movies, two live action spin-off films (so far), a few television movies featuring Ewoks, and several television shows (both live-action, like "The Mandalorian," and animated, like "The Bad Batch"). Fans tend to be united in their love for the three original films, but opinions start to diverge about any productions created after that. That's especially evident when it comes to how things have changed since Disney purchased Lucasfilm for $4 billion in 2012 (via USA Today).

And that's not just true of fans: it's also true of people who have a certain level of insider knowledge about the universe, as well. In a new book, "Howard Kazanjian: A Producer's Life," released on Sept. 14, 2021 by the late J.W. Rinzler, it turns out that Marcia Lucas — the Academy Award-winning editor of the original "Star Wars" trilogy (via IMDb) — has decided to weigh in on how the galaxy far, far away has changed ... and she's pulling no punches.

In an interview that took place between "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," the retired movie editor has some pretty harsh things to say about recent developments in the space fantasy films, and it also sounds like she wants to be involved in their future. Specifically, she criticizes Lucasfilm's current president, Kathleen Kennedy, and director J.J. Abrams, regarding storyline decisions in the new films.