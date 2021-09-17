Conan O'Brien Reveals His Gutsy Response To Network Request To Ban Norm Macdonald From Late Night

The entertainment world was shocked and saddened this week to learn the news of the death of comedy legend Norm Macdonald, the brash, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member who died from cancer. Naturally, tributes poured in from Hollywood over the loss of Macdonald, and now, stories from some of his closest confidants — including one from former late-night host Conan O'Brien — are being revealed for the first time.

While Macdonald was a seasoned standup comedian, as well as television writer and TV and film actor, some of his most high-profile work was featured on "SNL" from 1993 to 1998 where, among other things, he was the solo anchor on the sketch comedy's popular "Weekend Update" segment. Among his stinging observations, Macdonald relentlessly mocked former NFL star O.J. Simpson from the "Weekend Update" news desk — constantly calling into question Simpson's acquittal on double murder charges in connection with the deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

While the faux news anchor's constant ribbing left audiences in stitches, NBC executive and Simpson's friend, Don Ohlmeyer, reportedly did not think the comedian's caustic commentary was a laughing matter, and before too long, Macdonald was fired from "SNL." Ohlmeyer, who passed away in 2017, reportedly denied having anything to do with the comedian's termination from the show.

While Ohlmeyer's role in Macdonald being let go from "SNL" may still be up for debate, O'Brien is making clear that the TV executive didn't want the comedian to appear on his late-night talk show.