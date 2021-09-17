The Line In The Queen's Gambit That's Getting Netflix Sued For Millions

When "The Queen's Gambit" was released on Netflix on October 23, 2020, it became an instant hit. It was so popular that it even became Netflix's most-watched scripted limited series ever, as reported by Variety. It was also widely praised by critics — with everything from its writing to star Anya Taylor-Joy's performance championed.

The series follows the fictional Beth Harmon (Taylor-Joy), an orphan who discovers she has a natural talent and ability for chess. Beginning with Beth as a young child, the series progresses through her adolescence, as she hones her chess strategies and struggles through adiction. It ends with her as a young adult, when she competes against — and ultimately beats — the current world champion Vasily Borgov (Marcin Dorociński).

"The Queen's Gambit," which takes place in the 1950s and 1960s, frames Beth as essentially the only woman competing at such a high level in chess. Her gender is constantly remarked upon and she is, at least at first, constantly underestimated. The portrayal of the fictional Beth brought about comparisons to real-life female-identifying chess players, including the first female-identifying grandmaster, Nona Gaprindashvili (via Chessable). It turns out, however, that Gaprindashvili has an issue with one line of "The Queen's Gambit" — and she's taken action against Netflix.