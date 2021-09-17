Did Jordan Todd Deserve A Bigger Character Arc In Criminal Minds?

This second and larger story arc for Todd served two purposes. The first objective was to show audiences that not everyone, even someone who deals with terrorism, is cut out for the BAU. However, true to the strength of her character, Todd understands her limitations and knows what's best for her mental health. That's a stark departure from Lola Glaudini's Elle Greenaway, who succumbed to the rigors and pressures of the BAU and left in disgrace.

The other goal achieved by Todd's arc is to highlight how essential J.J. is to the team. While it'd be easy to dismiss a media liaison as a secondary position within the BAU, Todd's arc helped remind both viewers and the team itself that the kind-hearted J.J. is anything but secondary.

So, did Jordan Todd deserve more on "Criminal Minds"? Meta Golding certainly turned in strong performances, and her character brought a new dynamic to the team that was previously absent. In that regard, it would have been interesting to see Todd have a longer run with the team. However, given that the character was created only for eight episodes and that the series is an ensemble, it would have been a challenge to expand her character arc beyond what the writers crafted. As it stands, Todd's brief time on the show saw her struggling to fit in with the BAU family, clashing with colleagues, trying to cope with the horrors of the job, and ultimately making the proactive decision to protect her emotional well-being. That's not too shabby for an 8-episode arc.