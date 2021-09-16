Here's What David F. Sandberg 'Forgot' To Put In Shazam!

"Shazam!" perfectly encapsulates everything people love about superheroes. It's wish-fulfillment at its very finest as Billy Batson (Asher Angel) stumbles upon a wizard who grants him extraordinary powers. By yelling "Shazam" at the top of his lungs, he transforms into the superhero of the same name, played by Zachary Levi, who can summon lightning bolts from his fingertips. He's the only one who can stop the nefarious Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) and his manifestations of the Seven Deadly Sins. Apparently, Superman was off-world that weekend.

It's a ton of fun and arguably one of the best movies set within the DC Extended Universe, but some fans noticed there was one thing missing in the cut. The movie lacked the famous DC intro where the seven members of the Justice League are highlighted, followed by a massive canvas showing various other heroes lining up together. Instead, the DC logo appears, and that's it. There's no Batman throwing a Batarang or Flash speeding past.

In case you were worried "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" would contain the same omission, fear not. Director David F. Sandberg has assuaged all worries.