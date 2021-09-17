Watch A Terrifying New Trailer For V/H/S 94

The letters "SOV" have come to stand for a great many things over the years: "Single Occupancy Vehicle," "Share of Voice," "Shut Off Valve," but for anyone who spent their formative movie-watching years standing in the video store and trying to decide which of schlocky horror movies they're going to try those letters can only mean one thing — "Shot on Video."

Hard to believe, but before streaming and even before the advent of chain video stores like Blockbuster or West Coast Video, most mom and pop video shops only had a very limited supply of the big budget movies available to watch on VHS. That problem had a very lucrative solution in the form of low (and sometimes no) budget horror shot on videocassettes. Rental places were stacked with films like this and it became the obsession of horror hounds everywhere to pour over every tape in search of the diamonds in the rough.

Beginning in 2012, there's been an anthology horror film series dedicated to that love of tape-hunting called "V/H/S." Three movies were released between 2012 and 2014 each with roughly the same content — mysterious VHS tapes with cursed, horrific content are discovered, slowly bringing the viewer(s) to their proverbial knees.

It's been a few years since the last film in the franchise, but today we finally got our first full trailer for the next ode to the classic format — "V/H/S/94."