The Real Reason Kit Harrington Once Turned Down A Superhero Movie

Prestige television of the 2010s was dominated by a number of shows, but none consistently became appointment TV on the level of the HBO fantasy series "Game of Thrones." The George R.R. Martin adaptation was the reason a lot of people had HBO at all and the live-watching got so intense that you couldn't look at social media without immediately being spoiled. The Red Wedding, the Purple Wedding, Sean Bean getting the Sean Bean treatment, and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) just setting everybody on fire — even if you hadn't seen a single episode of "Game of Thrones," you still knew.

One of the stand-out characters was Jon Snow, as played by Kit Harrington. If you loved Jon Snow, you rooted for him to rise to power, if you hated Jon Snow, you would chant "you know nothing, Jon Snow" like you were Jean-Luc Picard saying "Shut up, Wesley" on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." For Kit Harrington, Jon Snow was the birth of his career as a bona fide star.

Since "Game of Thrones" started in 2011, Harrington has been courted by franchises like "How to Train Your Dragon" and "Mission Impossible." Now, he's making the leap to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dane Whitman in the upcoming film "Eternals."

Considering how long Harrington has been a big name actor, you likely assumed that "Eternals" isn't the first time Harrington was offered a comic book role. Indeed, he's been offered a role like this one before — he just turned it down.