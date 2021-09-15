A Beloved 1990s Romantic Drama Is Getting A Brand New Remake

Romance film fans, you're in luck: A classic is getting remade.

The 1992 romantic drama "The Bodyguard" was a massive success, grossing more than $121 million at the domestic box office, per Box Office Mojo. And now, it's getting a new adaptation.

Starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, the film was panned by critics, holding just a 34% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes. However, audiences loved the movie, largely thanks to its incredible soundtrack, which featured the talents of Houston herself. The diva's version of "I Will Always Love You," originally written and performed by Dolly Parton, became a huge hit, spending 14 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts — and passing over one billion views on YouTube, per Variety.

Few details have emerged about the remake. We don't yet know who will be tasked with filling the shoes of the late, great Houston. What do we know, though, about the hotly anticipated film?