The Ingenious Suggestion Angelina Jolie Made To Help Lauren Ridloff While Shooting Eternals

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about Marvel's upcoming "Eternals" movie. For a start, it's a Marvel movie, meaning that the events which transpire in the flick will have a long-term impact on the franchise as a whole. For that reason alone, "Eternals" is essential viewing for all superhero fans. Another huge part of the appeal is the uniqueness of the property: viewers will get the chance to see an obscure team of cosmic characters become household names in their own blockbuster opus, similar to how the "Guardians of the Galaxy" were rocketed to superstardom back in 2014.

As exciting as these factors are, though, it's probably the talent involved that adds the cherry to the cake — and not just because the film is directed by Academy Award-winning "Nomadland" director Chloé Zhao. In front of the camera, the "Eternals" adaptation features a diverse cast of incredible actors, ranging from A-listers like Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek to rising stars such as Richard Madden and Lauren Ridloff.

Like any movie, "Eternals" was a collaborative project that saw the actors do their all to get the best results possible. But some of them went the extra mile for each other behind the scenes, as Ridloff has explained.