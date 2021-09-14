The Forgotten Emma Thompson Drama You Can Watch On HBO Max

Emma Thompson, who has been working since the early 1980s, is one of the most acclaimed actors out there. Arguably best known for her dramatic performances, Thompson's breakthrough gig was actually on a British sketch comedy variety show called "Alfresco," which ran for two seasons from 1983 to 1984. She then moved into the realm of drama, with starring roles in two consecutive miniseries, both of which came out in 1987 — "Tutti Frutti" and "Fortunes of War." Since then, Thompson has taken on numerous prominent roles, from starring in Shakespeare adaptations — such as 1993's "Much Ado About Nothing" — to a rendition of Jane Austen's "Sense and Sensibility," the latter of which she also wrote the screenplay for. In more recent years, Thompson has starred in 2003's "Love Actually," the 2003 miniseries "Angels in America," as well as three of the "Harry Potter" films, in which she portrayed Professor Sybill Trelawney. In 2021, she starred opposite Emma Stone in Disney's "Cruella," playing the title character's rival, the Baroness.

Out of all of these roles, Thompson has been nominated for — and won — countless awards, including three Academy Award acting nominations (and one Adapted Screenplay, for penning "Sense and Sensibility"). One of those Oscar nods landed her a win, for starring in 1992's "Howards End."

With a filmography as extensive as Thompson's, there's bound to be some lesser known gems hidden amongst all of the hit movies. One of these is the 2001 television movie, "Wit," which premiered on HBO and is now available to watch on the streaming site, HBO Max.

Read on for more information about "Wit," including why it's worth checking out.