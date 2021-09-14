Christopher Nolan Just Dealt A Huge Blow To Warner Bros. With His Latest Project

"Dunkirk" first premiered in theaters in 2017. The film is based on the real-life Battle of Dunkirk that took place during World War 2, and ranks among director Christopher Nolan's best works. In early September of 2021, details about Nolan's next script surfaced online, revealing that the planned release will chronicle the work of real-life scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer on the development of the atomic bomb. This film, then, will mark Nolan's return to a World War 2 setting, functionally sandwiching the futuristic "Tenet" between two historical war movies (via IMDb).

Nolan is known for directing films that experiment in how they present their narratives. "Dunkirk," for example, alternates between three timelines: one that takes place over the course of a week, one over the course of a day, and another during a single hour. Whether Nolan's Oppenheimer film will similarly experiment with its approach to its subject has yet to be revealed.

That said, Nolan's next project will bring one significant change to his filmography. As detailed in a piece on Deadline, the film will be distributed not by Nolan's longtime studio Warner Bros. but rather by Universal Pictures.