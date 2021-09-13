The Predator Prequel Just Hit A Huge Production Milestone

Beginning in 1987 with the first movie, "Predator," directed by John McTiernan and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as Major Alan "Dutch" Schaefer, the "Predator" franchise is still going strong over three decades later. After "Predator," a sequel called "Predator 2" was released in 1990, followed by a 20-year break before a return to the franchise in 2010 with "Predators."

In 2018, the famous violent alien returned to the screen once again in "The Predator," with a story starring Boyd Holbrook and Trevante Rhodes, and the creature will be back soon with another film. The new movie, initially known only as "Predator 5" then reported by publications like Collider to be called "Skull," was first announced to be in development in late 2020, with the director of sci-fi drama "10 Cloverfield Lane," Dan Trachtenberg, directing (Deadline). Since these reports, Trachtenberg has hinted that "Skull," or "Skulls," as the movie's also been called, may not be the movie's actual title, so don't get attached to either of those names (Movieweb). Over time, more details about the upcoming action movie have been revealed, including the exciting fact that it will be a prequel period film, but fans are still very eager to know more about the fifth "Predator" movie.

Thankfully, there's been a recent update that proves that the film is on the fast track to theaters, with the movie's cinematographer confirming the end of production and the main casting for the upcoming action prequel.