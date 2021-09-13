MonsterVerse Screenwriter Max Borenstein Weighs In On The Success Of His Godzilla And Kong Films - Exclusive

Screenwriter Max Borenstein has had an incredible run in Hollywood since he worked on 2014's "Godzilla," a big screen blockbuster that led to the box office behemoth "Kong: Skull Island." The release of the latter film officially signaled the creation of the MonsterVerse in 2017, and two years later, new depth was added to the mythos through "Godzilla: King of the Monsters."

While the first three films in the MonsterVerse scored an impressive $1.48 billion in ticket sales, "Godzilla vs. Kong" was faced with more than just the task of entertaining audiences as much as its predecessors. Originally set to come out in November of 2020, the film's release was delayed for months since the COVID-19 pandemic had wreaked havoc on theaters (and their studio partners) throughout the year prior. As such, "Godzilla vs. Kong" opened to uncertainty in late March of 2021, both domestically and worldwide.

When all was said and done, though, the battle of the behemoths defied the odds — and grossed nearly $468 million at the global box office (via Box Office Mojo). Even more impressive was the fact that the film hauled in nearly $80 million more worldwide than its pre-pandemic predecessor, "Godzilla: King of the Monsters."

In an exclusive interview with Looper to talk about his new film, the biographical true-life 9/11 drama "Worth," Borenstein attributes the success of each MonsterVerse film to the unique visions of the individual directors.