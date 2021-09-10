The Terrifying Real-Life Inspiration Behind The Muse Drug From AHS: Double Feature

We're four episodes into "American Horror Story: Double Feature," and the pieces are starting to fall into place. We know that the monsters which plague peaceful Provincetown, MA are a creative deviation from the old vampire trope. As far as we can tell, they aren't immortal — they can be killed in any way a normal human being can. And the lucid, high-functioning ones can choose to stop being a vampire (or whatever they are) and go back to living a normal life at any time. But they would have to stop taking a special drug that they literally believe is worth killing for.

The little black capsules in the show (a drug referred to as "muse") help talented individuals go full "Limitless" and unlock a torrential flood of creativity from their minds. But it also gives them an insatiable craving for blood and permanently fries that creative part of their brain once they stop taking it. What's worse is that it doesn't work on everybody — and anyone who takes it who doesn't have any real talent permanently turns into a bloodthirsty zombie.

The funny thing is that aside from the blood-drinking, there actually exists a real-life drug that works in a similar way to how "muse" works in the show. And it's more common than you might think.