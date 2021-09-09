What's Up With Spock's Sideburns In The Strange New Worlds Trailer?

Paramount has used its warp drive at maximum power to deliver a slew of "Star Trek" properties over the last few years. In the past, there would be one "Star Trek" show on the air at a time, with a movie coming out once every few years. Ever since the launch of "Star Trek: Discovery," Paramount has proven it's not afraid to boldly go where no studio has gone before.

We've had the chance to go back and visit an old friend thanks to "Star Trek: Picard," and we've seen the goofier side of the galaxy on "Lower Decks," which follows the low-level crew members of an intergalactic vessel. To add to the immense legacy of the franchise, we'll soon embark on another adventure with "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

Plenty of new faces enter the mix, but old friends re-enter the picture as well to give new life to fan-favorite legacy characters. This includes Celia Rose Gooding portraying Uhura while Ethan Peck steps into the role of Spock. But in the latest teaser, you may be taken aback by his facial hair, specifically those pointy sideburns. What exactly is going on there?