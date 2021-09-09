Writer Max Borenstein Reveals What It Was Really Like Working With Michael Keaton On Worth - Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Borenstein said getting Keaton to commit to playing Feinberg wasn't an easy task. After all, the tragedy of 9/11 was seared in everybody's minds throughout the project, and playing the person at the center of the story required a great deal of reverence and responsibility. As such, Borenstein and his fellow filmmakers couldn't see anybody else in the role but Keaton.

"God, he's just one of the great actors of his era of our country. He is amazing and I've always been an enormous fan. Michael was the guy that we had in mind to play Ken. I talked to him about the project years ago, before he'd kind of settled on the idea that he wanted to do it," Borenstein said. "He was anxious about it, and I think because he was very intrigued by it, by the character, by the story. At the same time, he was intimidated, I think, by the demands of telling the story and doing justice to it. He wanted to be respectful to the two and also sensitive to the facts, while creating something that was dramatic and compelling. We had a long conversation early on, and then it stuck with him, and then eventually he agreed to do it."

On top of getting right the ideals that Feinberg represented, Borenstein said that Keaton was just as concerned about properly representing his character as he truly was during this crucial period in his life.

"I thought what Michael brought to the role was gorgeous because it wasn't a caricature of Ken," Borenstein observed. "Ken's a very specific guy with a very larger-than-life personality in real life. And I think Michael was able to bring something to him that was nuanced and specific without feeling like a caricature. I marveled at what he did every day."