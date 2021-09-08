The One Line In What If...? Episode 5 That Had Fans Teary-Eyed

Marvel's latest Disney+ series "What If...?" has been a welcome treat for many reasons. In line with the overarching multiverse theme of Phase 4, the series explores alternate realities within the MCU. Fans have loved seeing what could have happened had our favorite heroes made some different decisions, and the show's animation makes for a very engaging viewing experience.

However, there's one more reason why "What If...?" is so beloved, and it holds a bit more weight than the rest. This series is the last time audiences will see Chadwick Boseman in his iconic role of T'Challa/Black Panther.

Boseman sadly died of cancer in August 2020. However, he recorded his lines for the series prior to his death, giving fans one last chance to see him as the beloved character. Boseman has appeared in two episodes of "What If...?" so far and is set to appear in four total. One scene featuring Boseman during Episode 5, though, has left audiences teary-eyed.