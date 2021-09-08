Joaquin Phoenix Returns To The Screen In A New Trailer For C'mon C'mon

The trailer for "C'mon C'mon" gives more of an expectation of what audiences are going to feel when watching the movie rather than what specific plot points to expect. It shows Joaquin Phoenix's character interacting with his young nephew in mostly mundane ways that are sure to be especially relatable for anyone who's raised a child, along with a few scenes of the characters looking worried or pensive, including at least one visit to a hospital. In other words, it's looking like Phoenix's latest feature film is going to be quite the tearjerker.

The film also stars Gaby Hoffmann ("Transparent," "Girls"), Jaboukie Young-White ("Dating and New York," "Someone Great") and Scoot McNairy ("12 Years a Slave," "Gone Girl").

The film debuted Sept. 2 at the Telluride Film Festival, where The Playlist reviewed it as a "sublime, micro-traumatic family drama," again suggesting that you should have some tissues nearby if you decide to watch it. The next showing of 'C'mon C'mon" will be at the New York Film Festival on Oct. 4, after which the film will finally be released in theaters sometime in November 2021.