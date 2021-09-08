The One Word Benedict Cumberbatch Improvised In Avengers: Infinity War That Changed Doctor Strange Forever

Being a superhero is hard work — being an actor playing a superhero can be even harder. Okay, maybe not, but with so many superhero movies vying for attention on the big screen, it can be a challenge for an actor to make their character stand out above the rest.

Robert Downey Jr. gave Iron Man his snark. Chris Evans gave Captain America his nobility. Tom Holland gave Spider-Man his geeky charm. And when English actor Benedict Cumberbatch was brought into the MCU to play the magic-wielding powerhouse known as Doctor Strange, you can bet that Disney and Marvel considered the casting choice a risky one. At the time, Cumberbatch had a niche following of fans with the BBC series, "Sherlock," but had not yet reached what one might call A-list status.

In the end, the choice paid off, and the first "Doctor Strange" film made its mark on the MCU, as a hit with both fans and critics (via Rotten Tomatoes). Soon afterward, his mystical character was brought deeper into the fold with the release of "Avengers: Infinity War," the blockbuster film that brought many heroes of the MCU together for the first time, Strange included. Surrounded by so many established MCU actors may have been a bit intimidating for Cumberbatch, but once he found his footing, he wasn't afraid to have a little fun with his co-stars. One such interaction came in the form of an improvised line that ended up in the final film, and no doubt left an impact on Strange's character development, going forward.