The Real Reason Why Impeachment: American Crime Story Isn't Available On Hulu
True crime fans and political junkies alike have a new show to obsess over.
"Impeachment: American Crime Story" has hit FX, and audiences are loving it. From the mind of Ryan Murphy, the series covers the notorious 1998 sex scandal of President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky, which led to the President being impeached by the House of Representatives on grounds of perjury — though he ultimately remained in office for the duration of his term (via History). The show is the latest of Murphy's forays into true crime, and is based on famed journalist Jeffery Toobin's book "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President."
"Impeachment" features a majorly impressive cast, including Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. The real Monica Lewinsky also serves as producer on the series.
The all-star cast and engaging tale make "Impeachment" into the very definition of must-see TV. Unfortunately, it won't be as easy to watch as many other FX shows are, because it's not streaming on Hulu. Here's why.
Impeachment: American Crime Story will be streaming on Netflix next year
Those eager to stream "Impeachment: American Crime Story" have gotten some bad news. The series, which airs on FX, is not on Hulu's on-demand streaming tiers. Instead, the series will be headed to Netflix sometime in 2022, as explained by Variety.
This scenario is a result of the ever-confusing licensing deals struck by major studios. Basically, Hulu is owned by Disney. Though Disney acquired 20th Century Fox in 2019 – a purchase which included the FX network — Fox struck a deal with Netflix in 2016 for exclusive streaming rights to the "American Crime Story" franchise. That deal started with "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" (via Variety).
However, that doesn't mean all hope is lost for those who have cut the cord with cable and still want to see "Impeachment." Customers with Hulu + Live TV are able to watch the limited series live when it airs on FX, as well as on demand. Additionally, "Impeachment" is available to subscribers of participating pay-TV operators through FXNow, the network's authenticated streaming platform.
However, those who are without Hulu + Live TV or FXNow will be eagerly awaiting the date when the prestige series is ready to drop on Netflix.