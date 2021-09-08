The Real Reason Why Impeachment: American Crime Story Isn't Available On Hulu

True crime fans and political junkies alike have a new show to obsess over.

"Impeachment: American Crime Story" has hit FX, and audiences are loving it. From the mind of Ryan Murphy, the series covers the notorious 1998 sex scandal of President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky, which led to the President being impeached by the House of Representatives on grounds of perjury — though he ultimately remained in office for the duration of his term (via History). The show is the latest of Murphy's forays into true crime, and is based on famed journalist Jeffery Toobin's book "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President."

"Impeachment" features a majorly impressive cast, including Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg and Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones. The real Monica Lewinsky also serves as producer on the series.

The all-star cast and engaging tale make "Impeachment" into the very definition of must-see TV. Unfortunately, it won't be as easy to watch as many other FX shows are, because it's not streaming on Hulu. Here's why.