Frank Grillo Reveals Why He'd Want To Return To The MCU As Crossbones - Exclusive

Some actors have a gift for playing villains: Jason Isaacs, Christopher Lee, Anthony Hopkins, and — from the MCU — there's Frank Grillo. Grillo's performance as Brock Rumlow aka Crossbones is one of those sneaky performances that becomes more essential the more you think about it. From the start, Grillo played Rumlow with an edge. By the time you get to that elevator fight between him and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," Rumlow feels like a bonafide badass — and that's after a fight that he loses.

Similarly, Grillo gives a solid performance as Duke in the new Lionsgate film "The Gateway." The film is about a social worker named Parker (Shea Whigham), whose life starts to fall apart while he's helping single mother, Dahlia (Olivia Munn). Dahlia's life also starts to fall apart when her former partner gets out of prison and drags her back into his life of crime.

And in the midst of all of that is Grillo's Duke, a criminal less interested in diagnosing his own rough life, and more interested in making money no matter the consequences to those around him. Looper sat down with Grillo to talk about his portrayal of villains, including in the MCU, and whether or not we'll be seeing him again in that world anytime soon.