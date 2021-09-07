Fans Are In A Frenzy Over The LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales Trailer

Since 1999, LEGO and "Star Wars" have gone together like peanut butter and jelly. The one-of-a-kind worlds, unique vehicles, and numerous iconic characters from the film series have served as the perfect supplement to a line of construction toys based on imagination and overall fun, hence why they still sell like hotcakes today. However, in 2021, the LEGO-"Star Wars" partnership has evolved to encompass so much more than it once did — providing fans of both with several beloved video games and books, as well as short films and television shows to watch at their leisure.

These days, the LEGO "Star Wars" media library is vast. Ranging from "LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures" to the "LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special," there's plenty to enjoy from this ingenious example of brand synergy, but neither Lucasfilm nor the LEGO Group is content to rest on its laurels just yet. Next on their release slate is the "LEGO Star Wars: Terrifying Tales" Disney+ special, which will hit streaming on October 1, 2021. The project promises a handful of spooky stories set in the "Star Wars" universe, all told in brick-built form and designed for the whole family to enjoy.

Ahead of its release in only a few short weeks, we've got our first look at "Terrifying Tales," and as always, the "Star Wars" faithful weren't shy about sharing their thoughts.