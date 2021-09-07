This Is How Long Y: The Last Man's Showrunner Thinks The Series Should Run

The "Y: The Last Man" comic books ran from September 2002 to March 2008, producing 60 individual issues in the process. That's plenty of storylines for the FX on Hulu series to pull from, and naturally, the show can go in different directions and explore characters and ideas left on the cutting room floor for the books. Based on an interview with ComicBook.com, Eliza Clark is incredibly interested in taking on this brave new world, and she's not inherently interested in sticking with a game plan for the time being.

"I'm very interested in explanations for what happened, but I'm not that interested really in what the answer is, because ultimately, the answer is science fiction," Clark explains. "I think that this show and the book are about what happens to people when something like this happens, and what do they believe and how does their belief inform the way they create a community? The way they think about themselves, the way they think about the world, and the way they behave? And I think the same is true for the series." With that in mind, the series may not necessarily end once they discover the root cause and cure for the disease. It could very well carry on, exploring what happens when half of the population dies.

However, don't expect this show to carry on with double-digit seasons. Clark continues, "I love this world; I don't want it to end. I feel like, generally speaking, television shows are best that around five or six seasons, and I'll leave it at that." That would be more than enough time to flesh out the story's characters and themes, so make sure you get the show started on the right foot by checking it out when it debuts on Hulu on September 13, 2021.