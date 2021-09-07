Optimus Prime's New Design Was Just Spotted On The Set Of Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts

"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" — the upcoming seventh installment in the consistently successful sci-fi action film franchise — is going back to the Transformers' roots. According to /Film, director Steven Caple Jr. grew up watching "Transformers" on TV and playing with the toys, so the franchise and its characters mean a lot to him personally. He especially loves Optimus Prime, the leader of the Autobots, and he says "Rise of the Beasts" will explore the origins of the franchise's noble robot hero more than any previous "Transformers" movie.

"The main hero is Optimus, as we all know and love," Caple said in a press conference previewing "Rise of the Beasts" earlier this year (via Comicbook.com). "We're bringing Prime back, paying direct homage to Generation One. I care so much about this character that I really wanted to dive into Transformers, and I saw 'Bumblebee,' and I was like, okay, Bumblebee had his own movie, but I want to discover more about Optimus Prime, dig underneath the surface, get underneath the metal, if you would, and like explore who he is and his experience here on Earth, you know?"

Now, new set footage from "Rise of the Beasts" shows exactly what Caple means by "paying homage to Generation One." Optimus Prime's new design is a throwback to how he looked in the '80s.