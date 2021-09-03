Why You Might Never Get To See This John Cena And Jackie Chan Movie

A film starring Jackie Chan and John Cena, two of the most likable — and bankable — stars working today, sounds like a sure thing. Both actors have proven they can operate in both action and comedic environments. Furthermore, their involvement in such a project gives it a chance to succeed in two of the world's biggest movie markets — the United States and China.

That seems to be what the producers of what was then known as "Project X" thought when Deadline reported in June 2018 that the actors were set to co-star in a film in which a former American marine partnered up with a Chinese commando in Iraq. Chan and Cena spoke at length about the film shortly after news broke with The Hollywood Reporter, where they compared it favorable to the Chinese action film "Wolf Warrior 2," which had made $855 million globally. There wasn't much more to report until Cena announced on Twitter in November 2018 that he had finished filming in China and was returning to promote "Bumblebee."

However, that would pretty much be the last that anyone heard of the movie. Collider caught wind that the film was still in the works early in 2019, even learning its updated title, "Project X-Traction," but no release date was given. Now, with no news for most of 2021, it seems like the film might never be released. Here's why.