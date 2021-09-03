Elijah Wood Reveals The Real Reason He Joined The Ted Bundy Film No Man Of God - Exclusive

"No Man of God," directed by Amber Sealey ("How to Cheat"), is set at Raiford Prison in Bradford County, Florida, where the imprisoned Bundy (Luke Kirby), awaiting execution, begins a series of conversations with Hagmaier that last for years. Over the span of their talks — many of which were recorded — Hagmaier eventually coaxes the defiant Bundy to confess to many of his alleged crimes, something the sociopathic killer had long resisted doing.

"It was a part of the Ted Bundy story that I just had not heard about," Wood said about his decision to both star in and produce the film. "I knew a fair amount about his incarcerated life on death row. Certainly, the [James] Dobson interview I'd seen many times before, but this relationship with FBI profiler Bill Hagmaier was not something I was familiar with. The script was predominantly based on transcripts and recollections of Bill's, so this degree of accuracy framed around these series of conversations was just really fascinating."

Wood is quick to note that he doesn't feel the film exploits or sensationalizes the sickening nature of Bundy's crimes in any way, primarily because it takes place long after they happened.

"It wasn't a Ted Bundy film in that it was depicting his exploits or sort of showcasing him in the height of his murderous rampage or the sort of person that was his own lawyer at his trial," he explains. "It was a totally different approach and a different story in the Ted Bundy experience that just seemed really interesting and fascinating and exciting. And also just that there was this relationship between these two people that was significant enough for Ted to have considered Bill his best friend at the end of his life, so much so that he willed his earthly possessions to him. It's just really interesting."