Here's How You Can Watch The First 15 Minutes Of Money Heist Part 5

Netflix crime thriller "Money Heist" is among the streaming service's major success stories, thanks to its massive popularity in many non-American markets. The series wasn't always destined for greatness, however. Prior to Netflix's acquisition of the rights to "Money Heist," the series aired exclusively on a channel called Antena 3 in its home country of Spain. Ratings were so low that the network cut the series short from what its creators initially planned. When Netflix acquired the rights to "Money Heist," however, its newfound international availability led to an explosion in popularity, securing the series what now amounts to a five-season run in total.

Technically, "Money Heist" is divided into five parts, which essentially function as its seasons, with its first two comprising its initial run and its latter three debuting in the wake of its Netflix acquisition. While Part 5 will be its last, the final batch of episodes will itself release in two parts. The first half of Part 5 will premiere on September 3, and the second half exactly three months later on December 3.

In the lead-up to the premiere of the first half of Part 5, Netflix released the first 15 minutes of the season as an early preview for fans of the show. Here's where to watch this first, extended look at "Money Heist" Part 5.