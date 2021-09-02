Shang Chi Gets Ready To Brawl In A New, Exciting Clip

Well, here we are: at the doorstep of the first, true continuation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that isn't a television series. It's been a while, hasn't it? The last movie set in the modern Marvel timeline was 2019's "Spider-Man: Far From Home," a film about mourning the loss of Tony Stark (played by Robert Downey Jr).

Since then, we've seen "WandaVision" which mourns the loss of Vision (Paul Bettany), "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" which mourns the loss of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) as Captain America, "Loki" which mourns the loss of, well, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and now "What If...?" which sidesteps the main MCU entirely. Even the one movie fans got in the last two years, "Black Widow," closes by mourning the loss of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson).

Every one of those stories involves looking backward. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" on the other hand, is the first, true, bold step forward towards the next team of would-be Avengers. And to make sure people know it's out in the world, in theaters, and ready to be seen, Marvel released one last clip of the film before the theater doors swing open for the general movie-going audience to see what Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) is all about.