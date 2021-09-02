Dickinson Fans Just Got Bittersweet News

Season 3 of "Dickinson" will premiere on Friday, November 5 with its first three episodes, followed by weekly episodes until the series finale on December 24. In a statement, creator Alena Smith confirmed that the third season would be the last.

"When I set out to make 'Dickinson,' I envisioned the show as a three-season journey that would tell the origin story of America's greatest female poet in a whole new way, highlighting Emily's relevance and resonance to our society today," Smith said. "In my wildest dreams, I could never have imagined how rich and satisfying the experience of making this show would become, and the incredible joy it has been to tell Emily's story along with Hailee and our brilliant, passionate cast and crew. I can't wait to share our epic final season with the world, and to bring our audience along with us to the conclusion of Emily's coming-of-age saga, as she continues to fight for her own poetic truth, while reckoning with so many of the issues that face us now."

According to Apple, the third season will follow Emily's most productive artistic period, which coincides with the Civil War and a smaller civil war within her own family. "As Emily tries to heal the divides around her, she wonders if art can help keep hope alive, and whether the future can be better than the past."

The announcement was accompanied by a teaser that shows Emily as a Union soldier on the battlefield, which must be a scene from her imagination, and news that writer-actress-talk show host Ziwe had joined the series' writing staff and would be guest-starring as abolitionist Sojourner Truth.