Fans Are Howling Over A-Train's New Music Video Ahead Of The Boys Season 3
"The Boys" isn't just another superhero show. It's a superhero series that asks, "What if everyone with superpowers were messed up in ways you couldn't even imagine?"
People within the Marvel Cinematic Universe may like the Avengers. They'll even ask Thor for an autograph while he's walking down the street. But it's not on the same level as "The Boys," where the superheroes themselves act in movies and go on publicity tours to try to promote a new soft drink. That's because Vought isn't interested in actually saving the world. Like all corporations, they just want to turn a profit by any means necessary, and if the company can make a quick buck, it's going to pursue that avenue.
However, it seems as though some heroes aren't content with starring in "Dawn of the Seven." Plenty of actors have attempted to launch music careers after finding success on the big screen, and it looks like A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) wants to follow in the same footsteps as Bruce Willis.
A-Train's faster than the speed of light in his new music video
In June 2021, Amazon came out with its first music video centered on Starlight (Erin Moriarty). She performs "Never Truly Vanish," showing off those pipes that played a pivotal role in the premiere episode of "The Boys" Season 2. Of course, A-Train has never been one to allow himself to be upstaged, so he's come out with his own fire single to get the party started.
The track, appropriately titled "Faster," is a rip-roaring good time, and honestly, it's a banger. Hopefully, Amazon puts the single on music streaming sites sooner rather than later because we think a lot of people will want to add this to their workout mixes.
Amazon Prime's marketing department is on point with these music videos, and more than anything, the tracks get us hyped for Season 3 of "The Boys." There's still no release date, but seeing how it's been almost a year since Season 2 came out in September 2020, we'd assume a launch date will come to light at some point in the near future. The real question is whether every member of The Seven will get their own music video. We'd love to see Black Noir perform a Philip Glass-esque instrumental.