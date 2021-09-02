Fans Are Howling Over A-Train's New Music Video Ahead Of The Boys Season 3

"The Boys" isn't just another superhero show. It's a superhero series that asks, "What if everyone with superpowers were messed up in ways you couldn't even imagine?"

People within the Marvel Cinematic Universe may like the Avengers. They'll even ask Thor for an autograph while he's walking down the street. But it's not on the same level as "The Boys," where the superheroes themselves act in movies and go on publicity tours to try to promote a new soft drink. That's because Vought isn't interested in actually saving the world. Like all corporations, they just want to turn a profit by any means necessary, and if the company can make a quick buck, it's going to pursue that avenue.

However, it seems as though some heroes aren't content with starring in "Dawn of the Seven." Plenty of actors have attempted to launch music careers after finding success on the big screen, and it looks like A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) wants to follow in the same footsteps as Bruce Willis.