Clerks 3 Just Hit A Huge Production Milestone

Kevin Smith fans wanting a return to his particular take on the zeitgeist as portrayed in 1994's "Clerks" and its 2006 sequel, "Clerks 2," have waited a very long time to go back to the View Askewniverse. But now, "Clerks 3" has reached a pretty big moment in its production cycle: it has completed filming.

Deadline reported in July that Lionsgate had obtained worldwide rights to "Clerks 3." At the time, it was in pre-production in New Jersey with production set to begin the following month. Smith then posted to Twitter on August 1, saying that he would turn 51 on August 2, the day they start filming "Clerks 3."

Yesterday, Smith posted a tweet showing himself with actor Jason Mewes, confirming that the shoot was in its final stages. "Last Day of CLERKS III. It's been a blissful shoot," Smith said. "I've already cut together about an hour of the movie and it's a funny as f**k, emotional paean to cinema. Tonight, these 2 old fools wrap their 10th movie together." And today, he posted another statement, saying, "We wrapped CLERKS III around midnight, our final shot replicating the scene from CLERKS in which Jay & Silent Bob were dancing in the dark outside of RST Video!"

There's no set release date for the film yet, but this good news means that despite how busy Smith is, what with projects like "Masters of the Universe: Revelations" airing now and "Twilight of the Mallrats" in the works, "Clerks 3" is coming out sooner rather than later.