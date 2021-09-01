Ordinary Joe Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far
"Ordinary Joe" is a new drama series coming to NBC this fall.
The show has taken a unique path to the screen. It was originally developed for ABC way back in 2006 (via The Hollywood Reporter) by Matt Reeves, back when "The Batman" director was best known for co-creating the drama series "Felicity." It didn't go to series back then, and it lay dormant for well over a decade until NBC ordered it to pilot in 2018 (via The Hollywood Reporter). It then got pushed to the 2020 pilot slate and went into production in March 2020, according to the Chicago Tribune. You can guess from that date what happened next: Production shut down due to the pandemic and the show was pushed to 2021.
The pilot resumed production in fall 2020, and the show was ordered to series in March, also according to THR.
It's extremely rare for a pilot to get passed on at one network and resurrected at another network, and rarer still for it to happen after such a long time. So NBC obviously has a lot of faith in this show. Here's what we know so far about "Ordinary Joe."
What is Ordinary Joe's release date?
"Ordinary Joe" will premiere Monday, September 20 at 10 p.m. Eastern on NBC, after the two-hour season premiere of "The Voice" Season 21 (via Deadline). "Ordinary Joe" will presumably be available to stream on Peacock, as that is the case with the vast majority of NBC shows. An episode order has not been publicly announced.
"Ordinary Joe" is written and executive produced by "House" veterans Garrett Lerner and Russel Friend. Matt Reeves, who wrote the original pilot, is no longer credited as the creator, but he is still an executive producer through his 6th & Idaho production company. The pilot is directed by Adam Davidson, a prolific TV director who has also helmed the pilots for "Fear the Walking Dead," "Kingdom," and "Wisdom of the Crowd." Davidson is also an executive producer.
Other executive producers include Adam Kassen (Oxygen's "License to Kill"), Howard Klein ("The Office"), and Rafi Crohn ("Infinite").
Who's in the cast of Ordinary Joe?
The title character, Joe Kimbreau, is played by James Wolk, an actor who has had supporting roles on some of TV's best shows ("Mad Men," "Watchmen") and a starring role on one of its worst (the so-bad-it's-good CBS killer animal action series "Zoo," which TV Guide once described as "a two-hour GIF").
Natalie Martinez will play Amy, whom Variety describes as "a bright and caring woman who forms an immediate connection with Joe." Martinez is perhaps best known for appearing in a pair of Stephen King TV adaptations, "Under the Dome" and "The Stand," and for her recurring role of Det. Jamie Lovato on "CSI: NY." She also starred in the infamous Netflix sci-fi limited series "The I-Land."
"Russian Doll" and "Chicago Fire" star Charlie Barnett plays Eric Payne, who according to Variety is "one of Joe's closest friends."
The main cast is rounded out by "You" Season 1 star Elizabeth Lail as Jenny, Joe's wife.
The recurring cast includes "CSI: Miami" and "Criminal Minds" star Adam Rodriguez, "Heroes" star Jack Coleman, and "Black Lightning" star Christine Adams.
What's the plot of Ordinary Joe?
"Ordinary Joe" is a high-concept drama that takes a question everyone asks themselves — "If I had chosen differently back then, how would my life be different now?" — and plays out those possibilities. "What if you could see the roads you didn't take?" Joe asks in the trailer.
In one timeline, he followed his dream and became a rock star; in another, he followed in his father's footsteps and became a police officer; and in the third, he became a nurse after marrying his best friend.
Here's how NBC describes it: "Life is all about the choices you make — and sometimes, what you do in a single moment can change everything. This new heartfelt, life-affirming drama follows Joe Kimbreau, who faces one of these decisions at his college graduation. The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe and the people around him with different careers, relationships and family lives, showing the unexpected ways that things change — and stay the same. But when it comes down to it, there is no "right" choice; no matter what happens, Joe's life is always messy, exciting, tough, unpredictable ... and beautiful."