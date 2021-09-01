Ordinary Joe Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

"Ordinary Joe" is a new drama series coming to NBC this fall.

The show has taken a unique path to the screen. It was originally developed for ABC way back in 2006 (via The Hollywood Reporter) by Matt Reeves, back when "The Batman" director was best known for co-creating the drama series "Felicity." It didn't go to series back then, and it lay dormant for well over a decade until NBC ordered it to pilot in 2018 (via The Hollywood Reporter). It then got pushed to the 2020 pilot slate and went into production in March 2020, according to the Chicago Tribune. You can guess from that date what happened next: Production shut down due to the pandemic and the show was pushed to 2021.

The pilot resumed production in fall 2020, and the show was ordered to series in March, also according to THR.

It's extremely rare for a pilot to get passed on at one network and resurrected at another network, and rarer still for it to happen after such a long time. So NBC obviously has a lot of faith in this show. Here's what we know so far about "Ordinary Joe."