What If...? Episode 4 Confirms What We Suspected About The Watcher All Along

Marvel's Disney+ series has a very simple premise at its heart: It's a glimpse into the different ways things could have gone in the MCU and how different moments could yield drastically different results. These hypothetical scenarios include Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) getting the super serum instead of Steve Rogers, T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as Starlord, a world without the Avengers, and, most recently as of this writing, a Doctor Steven Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) whose path toward becoming the Sorcerer Supreme is decidedly different.

In "What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands," Steven seeks out the mystic arts because of a tragic accident that sees the death of Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) rather than the death of Strange's career as a medical surgeon.

In this version of events, Strange still becomes the Sorcerer Supreme, but he is utterly incapable of letting go of Christine. This story is one where, in an effort to change the unchangeable fact of life that those we love inevitably die, Strange brings about the very end of his own universe.

In addition to being a metaphor for the consequences of real grief in the real world, this episode of "What If...?" also reveals some interesting details about our narrator and guide, The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright) — most notably, that he can, in fact, directly interact with these "What If...?" worlds and the people in them.