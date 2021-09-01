Seinfeld Fans Just Got The Greatest News Ever From Netflix

Get your puffy shirts, Festivus poles, and Junior Mints ready: "Seinfeld" is coming to Netflix.

In a tweet posted on Netflix official account, the streaming giant revealed that all 180 episodes of the hit series will be available on the platform starting October 1. "Seinfeld" has been absent from the streaming world at large for a few months now, after it left Hulu in June 2021. In 2019, Netflix acquired the rights to "Seinfeld" in a hefty five-year deal with Sony Pictures Television, which controls the distribution of the former NBC series, as reported by Variety. However, the show was still under their streaming deal with Hulu at the time, leading to it remaining on the platform in the interim.

In the press release announcing the streaming debut, Jerry Seinfeld himself made a characteristically tongue-in-cheek statement on the matter, saying "Larry [David] and I are enormously grateful to Netflix for taking this chance on us. It takes a lot of guts to trust two schmucks who literally had zero experience in television when we made this thing. We really got carried away, I guess. I didn't realize we made so many of them. Hope to recoup god knows how many millions it must have taken to do" (via The Hollywood Reporter).