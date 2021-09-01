Who Does Leslie Bibb Voice In What If...? Episode 4

Leslie Bibb was an early member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She appeared in the very first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, "Iron Man," playing Christine Everhart, a Vanity Fair reporter who has a one-night stand with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), in a sequence that ... hasn't aged well. Later in the movie, Everhart is bitter about being just a conquest to him, and she's also good at her job, so she finds out information about Stark Industries selling weapons to people they shouldn't. Later, at a press conference, she is the one who provokes him into revealing that he is, in fact, Iron Man.

Everhart showed up again for a cameo in "Iron Man 2," interviewing Stark's rival, Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell, Bibb's real-life husband), whom she ditches to pursue a story on Tony. Later, in the "WHiH Newsfront" web series promoting "Ant-Man" and "Captain America: Civil War," she gets a job as a TV news anchor for WHiH, where she uses her platform to be highly critical of the Avengers, and talks a lot about the financial toll of the destruction left behind after superhero battles — which she argues the supes should be responsible for paying.

Christine Everhart hasn't been seen in the MCU since the last season of "WHiH Newsfront" in 2016, but Leslie Bibb's name appears in the opening credits of the Marvel animated series "What If...?" Episode 4. Watching the episode, you may ask yourself who she's voicing.

The answer is she has a blink-and-you-miss cameo as a familiar character.