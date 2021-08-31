The Forgotten Tom Hiddleston Vampire Movie You Can Watch On Amazon

Stories about vampires have been getting the Hollywood treatment since the dawn of film, starting off with the 1922 film "Nosferatu." Since then, filmmakers have immersed the spooky creatures into everything from teeny-bopper TV shows to comedy flicks — and of course, endless horror movies.

No two vampire productions are exactly alike. The "Twilight" saga romanticized vampires as superhuman beings with various powers and glittering skin, while alternatives like "What We Do In The Shadows" have taken a comedic approach to showcasing these blood-sucking monsters acclimating to the modern world. And then you have franchises like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," or the "Blade" movies, both of which portray their vampiric creatures as horrifying antagonists whose only narrative purpose is to be destroyed by their respective vampire hunting heroes.

There do tend to be some similarities between productions, with many of them leaning into the same vampiric tropes — they're typically nocturnal, immortal, and have a thirst for blood. However, outside of those major three aspects, directors are pretty across the board in their interpretations for implementing vampires into any tale they try to.

And one of the most creative takes on vampire tropes to date — and one that not enough people have watched — is Jim Jarmusch's "Only Lovers Left Alive," starring Tom Hiddleston and Tilda Swinton, now available to stream on Amazon Prime.