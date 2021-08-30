Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Director Reveals How The Reboot Will Be Different

The "Resident Evil" movies made some big changes from the games, opting for action over spine-tingling horror. "Welcome to Racoon City" promises to be a return to the terror-fueled sensibilities of the early video games, with the aim of scaring viewers. In an interview with IGN, director Johannes Roberts explained that he's more interested in unleashing scares than delivering big action set-pieces, which should come as good news to fans.

"I was hugely influenced in particular by the remake of the second game and I really wanted to capture the atmosphere-drenched tone that it had. It was so cinematic. The previous movies were very bright and shiny whereas this movie was dark and grimy, entirely shot at night," he explained, before noting that viewers can expect a movie that's full of spooky mist and rain, inspired by 1970s classics like "The Exorcist" and "The Deer Hunter."

The first six "Resident Evil" movies centered around Alice (Milla Jovovich), but the reboot will give ample amount of screen time to a host of characters. "I think previously everything had been all about the Alice character — which was never in the games — and the game characters that did appear like Jill, Leon, Claire, and Chris did so as kind of supporting cameos," Roberts said. "Jill and Leon in this movie are equal leads along with Claire and Chris and Wesker."

Sounds like fans should anticipate a much more faithful adaptation, and that can only be good news.