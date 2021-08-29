The AHS Double Feature Episode 1 Scene That Fans Couldn't Help But Love

"American Horror Story: Double Feature" started strong with — what else? — a two-part opener. Episode one of the show introduced many of the main players of our first "Red Tide" feature: the hapless Gardner Family (which includes actors Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong), Tuberculosis Karen (Sarah Paulson), Police Chief Burleson (Adina Porter), Mickey the sex worker (Macaulay Culkin), playwright Austin Sommers (Evan Peters) and romance novelist Belle Noir (Frances Conroy). We also got introduced to the feral monsters that occupy P-Town when John Waters is out of town.

Each character got their own iconic entrance to the series. Alma Gardner counted roadkill as her parents drove into Provincetown. Mickey propositioned Harry Garnder for a little frottage, and Tuberculosis Karen shrieked warnings that went unheeded by the Gardners — this town, she insists, will eat them alive. And by the end of the two-parter, it sure looks like that's going to be the case.

But as the social media response has proven, it was the introductory scene for Belle and Austin that really delighted fans.