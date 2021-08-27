Why Nancy From Vacation Friends Looks So Familiar

Hulu's slate of original films is growing as the streamer continues to put out new original content. One of their latest projects is "Vacation Friends" — a buddy comedy starring John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, and Meredith Hagner. The film follows Marcus (Howery) and Emily (Orji) — a longtime couple who travel to Mexico for a getaway. They meet Ron (Cena) and Kyla (Hagner) — a couple quite the opposite of themselves — but the group becomes unlikely friends and gets into some real shenanigans south of the border.

There are plenty of recognizable faces in the film, and you probably spotted some supporting characters from television series and movies you've seen before. You might even have taken a second glance at Nancy — Marcus's laidback mother, played by Anna Maria Horsford. If you're a fan of film or television, you probably have watched something in it with Horsford before. She started her career in 1977 and went from TV movies and sitcom one-offs to starring alongside some of the biggest names in the business. We've assembled Horsford's biggest credits to date, so you can pinpoint exactly where you know her from.