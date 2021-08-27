Fans Of Kevin Can F**k Himself Just Got The News They've Been Waiting For

"The King of Queens." "The Honeymooners." "Family Guy."

What do these shows have in common other than being sitcoms? They all follow the adventures of a schlubby man who's inexplicably married to a gorgeous wife. And instead of worshipping the ground she walks on, the guys all see it fit to make her the butt of jokes. It's a typical sitcom trope, albeit one that's rooted in misogyny, and that's what made it so satisfying when AMC's "Kevin Can F**k Himself" came along.

The title's a play on "Kevin Can Wait," which utilized a similar familial structure as the shows listed above. Portions of the show consist of your standard sitcom set-up where Allison McRoberts (Annie Murphy) finds herself constantly a source of scorn from her husband, Kevin (Eric Petersen). However, while those scenes have canned laughter and marketable jokes, the other half deals with Allison gradually losing touch with her sanity as she attempts to break out of the cycle of abuse she's found herself in.

It's an ambitious dark comedy and precisely what the sitcom world needed in 2021. Fortunately, fans won't have to say goodbye to Kevin (or Allison) any time soon now that the network has renewed "Kevin Can F**k Himself" for a second season (via Deadline).