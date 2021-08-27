Tim Burton's Wednesday Series Has Rounded Out Its Cast

They're creepy, and they're kooky, and they'll soon be available for you to watch on Netflix.

"The Addams Family" will get a live-action reboot courtesy of the streaming service in the most appropriate manner possible. Tim Burton, the director behind such macabre hits as "Edward Scissorhands" and "Beetlejuice," will bring the oddest yet loveliest family imaginable to the small screen but with an extra twist. The series, titled "Wednesday," will naturally follow the titular teenager as she gets wrapped up in "a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery" (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The casting got off to a great start, with Jenna Ortega being cast in the lead role. Things only got better when it came out that Luis Guzmán and Catherine Zeta-Jones would play her parents Gomez and Morticia, respectively. There is still no word on who might play Pugsley or Uncle Fester, but the cast has filled out nicely with some familiar faces joining Wednesday Addams at Nevermore Academy.