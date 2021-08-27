Netflix Is Testing Out Mobile Gaming With One Of Its Most Popular Shows

Netflix already owns everyone's TV and movie time, and now the streaming giant is getting serious about gaming, too. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is launching a public test of a new mobile gaming initiative with two games based on one of its most popular shows, which will be returning for a new season in 2022. Soon your Netflix app won't just be for watching "Stranger Things," it will be for playing it, too.

Unfortunately for wannabe Netflix gamers, it may be a while before the mobile games go into wide release. The test release of the games is exclusively in Poland for now, and will only be available for Android users. Netflix subscribers will be able to download the games from the Google Play Store and play them within the Netflix app. It's not clear when games will launch in other countries, including the United States, or when they'll be available for other operating systems. But Netflix seems to be working quickly to get its mobile games out into the world; the company only hired someone to head up game development last month, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Unlike most mobile games, which rely on ads and in-app purchases to make money, Netflix's games will be advertisement and upgrade-free, just like its video content. But what sort of games will Netflix debut?