We Finally Know What Happened To Helen After The Original Candyman

The long-awaited sequel to a '90s classic, "Candyman" will soon be arriving in theaters on Friday, August 27. The supernatural horror film, written and directed by Nia La Costa and co-written by Jordan Peele, retells the story of a vengeful ghost who appears when the name "Candyman" is spoken into a mirror five times. Fans are eager to see how filmmakers will tackle this horror classic for a modern age with a new cast and new batch of terrifying scares.

The premise for the new "Candyman" takes place in the same Chicago neighborhood as the original — the former Cabrini-Green housing project, which is now a series of high-class condos. An artist named Anthony (Yahya Abdul-Mateen) and his girlfriend, art gallery director Brianna (Teyonah Parris), move into one of the lofts. When Anthony learns about the disturbing local urban legend of the Candyman, his fascination with the story ultimately leads down a dark road of psychological terror.

The plot for the new "Candyman" slightly parallels that of the original. In the 1992 film, a woman named Helen Lyle (Virginia Madsen) is the one who investigates the Candyman myth, and she ends up with more than she bargained for when the vengeful spirit himself appears to make her life a living hell. The ending of the original saw Helen sacrificing herself in order to save an innocent child, yet in turn she also becomes a murderous ghost.

How does the new "Candyman" incorporate elements of the original? As it happens, a recent clip from the new film reveals what happened to Helen Lyle following the events of the first movie.