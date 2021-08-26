Why The Location Of The First Series Image Of Amazon's Middle-Earth Show Is A Big Deal

Middle-earth fans have had a very long wait ever since they found out way back in 2017 that Amazon bought the rights to a portion of Tolkien's works. The initial excitement caused by the announcement has been followed by a steady simmer as the years have slowly rolled by with little-to-no sign of the impending show in sight. By and large, Tolkien fandom has been stuck in neutral, waiting in an informationless voice denser than the shadowless depths of Mirkwood.

Then, on August 2, 2021, a shaft of light broke through the darkness. Without warning, Amazon published a press release sharing that the long-awaited show would begin airing on September 2 of 2022 — a mere 13 months in the future. Fans were ecstatic to have a bonafide date to hang their hopes on.

Accompanying the announcement, the studio also popped a gorgeous picture up on the show's Twitter page, which it described as a "first series image." The picture shows an unknown figure gazing out at a breathtaking panorama. Mountains border the image with a stunning city in between. Off in the distance, what appears to be either a setting or rising sun hangs, obscured in its own glare. But it isn't a sun. Upon closer look, it's fairly clear that the light emanates from a pair of ethereal trees off in the distance. It took all of two seconds before well-informed Tolkienites started narrowing their guesses, quickly deciding in their cumulative wisdom that the image did, indeed, contain the Two Trees of Valinor.

Except, yeah ... what the heck are the Two Trees of Valinor? It's a fair question, even for die-hard fans. It turns out that one must dig further back into the substantial chronicles of "The Silmarillion" in order to answer that mystery properly.