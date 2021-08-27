Donnie Yen Breaks Down The Differences Between Hong Kong And American Action Movies - Exclusive

Donnie Yen also acknowledged that things are changing and has high praise for "John Wick 4" director Chad Stahelski: "he understands, he came from that culture. He was a stunt man, he worked with ... a lot of these Chinese action filmmakers. And he's a good martial artist himself, he's a well-trained martial artist for the longest time." He added that Stahelski knew "what was missing in these American action films when it comes down to the fights is you're not shooting it right, you're not editing it right."

Meanwhile, Yen also recognized two decades ago that Hong Kong action movies — despite their advanced technique — weren't quite breaking through. This was in part because they weren't quite catching up with which fight sports were popular outside showbusiness. "Perhaps I was very fortunate," he says." I spent many years traveling around. I lived in the States for a long time, and then I was traveling around, and I've always been a big fan of martial arts, and I was always curious as a kid. So I had the privilege of learning so many martial arts styles, and I understood, oh, well, how do you elevate Hong Kong movies?"

Yen called "Kill Zone" his "first temptation," in which he tested out UFC-style fights. He introduced jiu-jitsu by way of "Flash Point," and both of those movies are now used as blueprints for action flicks around the world. "'Raging Fire' is an elevation of what I wanted to do with these kind of modern films. If we are making modern films today, modern action films like cop, or combat, or contemporary, any kind of contemporary setting that is happening today, it has to be what's happening today."

"Raging Fire" is in theaters now and debuts on the martial arts streaming service Hi-YAH! October 22.